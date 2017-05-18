Bait shop accused of dumping human wa...

Bait shop accused of dumping human waste into Caloosahatchee

Thursday May 18

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A well-known floating bait shop is facing consequences after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation revealed workers were dumping human waste into the Caloosahatchee River.

