ABC7 handing out books to school kids...

ABC7 handing out books to school kids on Magic Mondays

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

ABC7 teamed up with Disney, First Book and the Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers-Edison for this year's Magic of Storytelling campaign. Magic Mondays happened each week in May live on ABC7 at 9 a.m. when we reveal the school of the day! On May 1st, ABC7 anchors Jeff Butera, Krista Foglesong and Chief Meteorologist John Patrick gave books to fourth graders at North Fort Myers Arts Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... Wed Tommy 1
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Wed Unhappy 5
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 2 Jealous 2
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Apr 30 Obesity stinks 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 30 Dannie 22
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Apr 30 King Dek 10
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Apr 28 Kgdiesel 49
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at May 05 at 2:49PM EDT

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC