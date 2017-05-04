ABC7 handing out books to school kids on Magic Mondays

ABC7 teamed up with Disney, First Book and the Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers-Edison for this year's Magic of Storytelling campaign. Magic Mondays happened each week in May live on ABC7 at 9 a.m. when we reveal the school of the day! On May 1st, ABC7 anchors Jeff Butera, Krista Foglesong and Chief Meteorologist John Patrick gave books to fourth graders at North Fort Myers Arts Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.