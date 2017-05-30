5 things to know for Thursday, May 25th
After some strong storms and showers tomorrow last night, we have another chance at some rain and quick moving storms this morning seeming mainly scattered in nature. Still breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph and a Small Craft Advisory in place until 8 a.m. A silent video shot in a Fort Myers classroom is making a lot of noise on social media.
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|9 hr
|Lapaglia
|15
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Wed
|Not happy
|7
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Wed
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Wed
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|7
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
