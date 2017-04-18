Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession charge
There are 2 comments on the Cape Coral Daily Breeze story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession charge. In it, Cape Coral Daily Breeze reports that:
A traffic stop for speeding resulted in the arrest of the driver on a drug and weapon possession charge Tuesday night. Cape Coral Police made the traffic stop in the 1800 block of Northeast 6th Street, a release from the Cape Coral Police Department states.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
|
#1 Thursday
Ha ha ha stupid criminal!!!!
|
#2 Thursday
No one ever accused felons of being brilliant.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M...
|28 min
|Oh yeah
|2
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|King Dek
|9
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|15 hr
|DIANA
|48
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|23 hr
|Prince John
|8
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ihaterap
|4
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Thu
|ICE MAN
|7
|How to unblock someone on Facebook.
|Thu
|ICE MAN
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC