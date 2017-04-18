Traffic stop results in drug, weapon ...

Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession charge

There are 2 comments on the Cape Coral Daily Breeze story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession charge. In it, Cape Coral Daily Breeze reports that:

A traffic stop for speeding resulted in the arrest of the driver on a drug and weapon possession charge Tuesday night. Cape Coral Police made the traffic stop in the 1800 block of Northeast 6th Street, a release from the Cape Coral Police Department states.

ICE MAN

Simonton, TX

#1 Thursday
Ha ha ha stupid criminal!!!!
ICE MAN

Simonton, TX

#2 Thursday
No one ever accused felons of being brilliant.
North Fort Myers, FL

