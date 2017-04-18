Suspect sought in robbery of elderly woman at Wal-Mart
Investigators want to know who robbed a 70-year-old woman Saturday night at the North Fort Myers Wal-Mart. The guy took the victim's purse right from under her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.
