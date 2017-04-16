Suspect sought in NFM Wal-Mart parkin...

Suspect sought in NFM Wal-Mart parking lot robbery

Sunday Apr 16

A surveillance photo of a truck in connection to a robbery in the parking lot of a North Fort Myers parking lot NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A suspect accused of robbing a 70-year-old woman Saturday in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart is at large, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

