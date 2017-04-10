Study: Being an older mom has benefits
Women in their thirties are having children at the highest rate since the 1960s and research shows waiting has its benefits. A study published in the European Journal of Developmental Psychology goes against traditional thinking that waiting to conceive is dangerous for both mom and baby.
