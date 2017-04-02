Slain Fort Myers DJ remembered as a giving,a a lovinga
The North Fort Myers woman couldn't believe longtime friend Rogerio Anjos, a 34-year-old Fort Myers man known to many as DJ Roger Brazil, had been shot and killed after an argument over a parking spot at an adult nightclub. "Whatever was happening could've been talked about," White said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|3 hr
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Sun
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|packerted
|49
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC