Sheriff's Office asks public for help...

Sheriff's Office asks public for help finding missing North Fort Myers man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 50-year-old North Fort Myers resident. William Lloyd White is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-6, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) Tue Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... Tue Swampie 8
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Mon Prince John 1
Trump is Totally Unqualified Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 15
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC