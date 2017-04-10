Sheriff's Office asks public for help finding missing North Fort Myers man
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 50-year-old North Fort Myers resident. William Lloyd White is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-6, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
