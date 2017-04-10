Several homes threatened by 10-acre fire in N. Fort Myers
Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which now stands at 10 percent. They say the windy conditions are certainly not helping them out at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|9 hr
|LEO 477
|4
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Dixie Ladies
|15
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC