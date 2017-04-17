Robbery suspect punched out at North Fort Myers home
Santony Gadsden, 36, of Heiman Avenue in Fort Myers, was arrested Sunday at Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after he was knocked out by a single punch. George Saladino was eating in his car while waiting on friends and saw Gadsden jump out of the bushes at his friends' house on the 14200 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where he was parked, according to the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Jailhouse
|21
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|12 hr
|Prince John
|2
|How to unblock someone on Facebook.
|12 hr
|Prince John
|4
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Ex Chicagoan
|22
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 17
|ICE MAN
|4
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Apr 16
|Prince John
|4
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC