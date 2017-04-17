Robbery suspect punched out at North ...

Robbery suspect punched out at North Fort Myers home

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Santony Gadsden, 36, of Heiman Avenue in Fort Myers, was arrested Sunday at Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after he was knocked out by a single punch. George Saladino was eating in his car while waiting on friends and saw Gadsden jump out of the bushes at his friends' house on the 14200 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where he was parked, according to the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 1 hr Jailhouse 21
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 12 hr Prince John 2
How to unblock someone on Facebook. 12 hr Prince John 4
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 12 hr Ex Chicagoan 22
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Apr 17 ICE MAN 4
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 16 Prince John 4
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) Apr 11 Leoslittlepecker 5
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC