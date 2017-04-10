Passion Experience returns to North S...

Passion Experience returns to North Shore Alliance Church

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The North Shore Alliance Church, at 330 W. Mariana Ave. in North Fort Myers will again host to one of the biggest and best passion plays in Southwest Florida as the fifth-annual "Passion Experience" takes place on the outdoor boardwalk this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Every year, hundreds of people come to witness the story of Jesus, who paid for our sins with his death and resurrection, and the reason Easter is celebrated by Christians worldwide. The free event is the only such outdoor drama in the area, where visitors can come walk the grounds and experience scenes with the help of a tour guide dressed as a shepherd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) Apr 11 Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... Apr 11 Swampie 8
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Apr 10 Prince John 1
Trump is Totally Unqualified Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 15
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,072 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC