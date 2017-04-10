Out with old, in with new at Six Lakes

Members of the Six Lakes Country Club community scrawled messages of condolences and other messages on the walls of the doomed building, to be razed and replaced with a new facility. Owen-Ames-Kimball Co., as well as the leaders of the community, broke ground Monday on a new Old Florida-style, 21,000-square-foot clubhouse at Six Lakes Country Club, a resident-owned, 55-and-over community off Littleton Road in North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.