North Fort Myers man attacks neighbor with ax
The victim said he is too scared to go on camera after being left gashed and bruised by a man who lives next door. Lee County deputies say 70-year-old Gary Annable stormed into his neighbor's yard on Jolly Road on Tuesday, swinging an ax and striking him near the upper chest - barely missing his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|2 hr
|The Constitution
|46
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|3 hr
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Sat
|ICE MAN
|1
|Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M...
|Sat
|ICE MAN
|3
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Sat
|hobee
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Sat
|Rockade man
|5
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|King Dek
|9
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC