North Fort Myers man attacks neighbor...

North Fort Myers man attacks neighbor with ax

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: NBC2 News

The victim said he is too scared to go on camera after being left gashed and bruised by a man who lives next door. Lee County deputies say 70-year-old Gary Annable stormed into his neighbor's yard on Jolly Road on Tuesday, swinging an ax and striking him near the upper chest - barely missing his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... 2 hr The Constitution 46
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. 3 hr Yikes 3
News Mandatory one-day watering Sat ICE MAN 1
News Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M... Sat ICE MAN 3
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Sat hobee 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Sat Rockade man 5
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Fri King Dek 9
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC