North Fort Myers area has great potential, business owner says

The North Fort Myers business district will have more empty office space at the end of the April with a local pizza shop moving to Cape Coral. Not all is lost in the area, though, as a Miami entrepreneur recently opened a steakhouse nearby, giving new life to the area.

