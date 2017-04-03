Man charged with touching teen girl at Naples beach
A witness said the girl was sunbathing and had fallen asleep on the beach in front of the Brittney condos at 4021 Gulf Shore Boulevard North on Monday afternoon. She reportedly awoke when Matthew Donald Brabyn laid on top of her and put his head on and began kissing her behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullys
|29 min
|Ice Man
|2
|Karma is a bitch
|34 min
|Ice Man
|1
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|14 hr
|Club man
|2
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|Prince John
|19
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|14 hr
|Dating advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Danny N
|9
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC