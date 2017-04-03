Man charged with touching teen girl a...

Man charged with touching teen girl at Naples beach

A witness said the girl was sunbathing and had fallen asleep on the beach in front of the Brittney condos at 4021 Gulf Shore Boulevard North on Monday afternoon. She reportedly awoke when Matthew Donald Brabyn laid on top of her and put his head on and began kissing her behind.

