Local mom loses her legs while helpin...

Local mom loses her legs while helping crash victim

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Local mom loses her legs while helping crash victim. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

A North Fort Myers mom of five faces a tough reality after stopping to help when she saw an accident on I-75. The only other car on the road in front of her lost control and crashed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
ICE MAN

United States

#1 6 hrs ago
She did the right thing I would have done the same except not stand in between vehicles. Kind of wondering if driver that hit her was drunk or drugged.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... 10 hr Prince John 3
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 13 hr RETIRED LEO 34
help.. looking for Addis family Wed Needing info 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Wed Prince John 5
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Wed Ihaterap 7
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC