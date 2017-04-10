Horse attacks gator in field near Gainesville
An 8-year-old boy drove his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's because he was a craving a cheeseburger, police said. A female teacher at Estero High School is accused of being inappropriate with one of her male students, but she resigned before the school district could do anything about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Apr 11
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 10
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC