Home invasion call uncovers grow house

Yesterday

A North Fort Myers man was arrested after he called deputies for help and they discovered a grow house inside his home. Deputies were called by Nathan Stone because he thought someone had broken into his house, but they quickly turned their attention to what Stone had growing inside.

North Fort Myers, FL

