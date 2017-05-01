Five things to know for Friday, April 28
Some Cape Coral residents are fed up with Mayor Marni Sawicki, and they're taking their complaints to the governor with a petition. In just 24 hours the petition on change.org has more than 80 signatures.
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|21 hr
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|22 hr
|Jealous
|1
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|22 hr
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 28
|LEO 477
|4
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
