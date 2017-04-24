Dry season impacting SWFL farms, consumers
In Lee County, cattle farmers typically run a cow-calf operation, which means they raise the cattle and sell it for beef. "A significant amount of cow-calf operations are absolutely grass-dependent... in some cases even 100 percent grass dependent," explained Dr. Roy Beckford, UF IFAS Lee County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help.. looking for Addis family
|9 hr
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|14 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|Ihaterap
|7
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|18 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC