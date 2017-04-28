Crash survivor who lost legs vows 'I will walk' Danielle Hagmann's strength shines through despite loss of her legs in a traumatic crash. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qd0Lbo Danielle Hagmann speaks about her challenges and her optimism for her future with her children and wife after losing her legs while helping another motorist who was in a crash on I-75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.