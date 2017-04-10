Brush fire threatens homes in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A brush fire is threatening multiple structures near Gish Lane and Heck Drive in Suncoast Estates, the Bayshore Fire Protection and Rescue Service District said.
