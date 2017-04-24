5 things to know for Thursday, April 27
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person and left another seriously injured late Wednesday night in Lehigh Acres. The westbound lanes of Lee Boulevard were shut down for several hours, but have since been reopened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|4 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|RETIRED LEO
|34
|help.. looking for Addis family
|22 hr
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Prince John
|5
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Ihaterap
|7
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Apr 22
|hobee
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC