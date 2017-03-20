Young artists recognized

Young artists recognized

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Students from high schools in Cape Coral, North Fort Myers and Lehigh are among those who were recongized at the annual ArtFest Fort Myers event held last month. The event brought together the best high school artists in the areas of photography, painting, drawing, 3-D, mixed-media and digital.

