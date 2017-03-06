Where to Go for Farm-to-Table Eating

Where to Go for Farm-to-Table Eating

Pasture & Pearl : Expect the unexpected, like baked oysters with yuzu butter and lentils with smoked cauliflower and grape relish, at this just-opened elegant getaway for food lovers. pastureandpearl.com Jack's Farm to Fork : The kitchen team has undergone recent changes, but the Pink Shell Resort is carrying on the mission conceived a year ago for a fine-dining experience with an eclectic mix of influences - all with wide-open views of the Gulf.

