Summer is coming. So is Zika.

Summer is coming. So is Zika.

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Three months after Gov. Rick Scott stood in Miami Beach and declared that the Zika virus was no longer spreading in Florida, mosquito control experts are warning people not to be complacent. “Those same risk factors that we saw in 2016 are also still present today,” said Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, during a Wednesday news conference at the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) 6 hr Hunter02 3
The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul... 6 hr Ice Man 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Wed Slow dancer 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Wed Not happy 1
News Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09) Wed Randy 29
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC