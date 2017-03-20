Photographers asked to move as E9...

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A second day of an accidental fledge for an eaglet at a North Fort Myers eagle nest has prompted property owners to ask photographers to move to a nearby area to give the immature raptor a chance to return to the nest. On Tuesday E9, the offspring of eagle pair Harriet and M15 at the Bayshore Drive nest, fell from the nest as he was testing his wings.

