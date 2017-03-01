Miami man caught with $1M in marijuana
A van driven by Carlos Aguilar, 51, of Miami was pulled over for illegal window tinting at mile marker 145, near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Lee County Sherrif's deputies found more than $1 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75 Wednesday afternoon.
