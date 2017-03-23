Man attempts to lure child in North F...

Man attempts to lure child in North Fort Myers

NBC2 News

Lee County deputies are searching for a man who tried to lure a child into his car in North Fort Myers. The child was able to get away, but deputies said the man who tried to take him is still out there.

