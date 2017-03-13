Lee County teachers honored with Gold...

Lee County teachers honored with Golden Apple awards

Friday's first stop was at Fort Myers High School to honor Dr. Jesse Bryson, who teaches grades 10-12 in JROTC Leadership Education. Second stop happened at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts to surprise Mr. Richard Romano, who teaches grades 6-8 English, Language Arts and Robotics.

