Lee County Parks & Recreation Easter egg hunts

Four Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will offer opportunities for children to put egg-hunting skills to the test in advance of Easter, which is April 16. All information is available at www.leeparks.org . The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 1, at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers.

