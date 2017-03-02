Florida man who fought off alligator ...

Florida man who fought off alligator with golf club gets new set from Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Golfweek

A 75-year-old Florida man named Tony Aarts made news recently when he used his Cleveland Golf putter to fend off a 10-foot alligator as it dragged him into a pond by grabbing his right foot. After poking the gator in the eye with his club, Aarts walked away with only minor injuries after the attack at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Tue Prince John 13
College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke! Tue Tommy 2
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Tue Dating scene 5
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16) Feb 25 heartroot 11
Review; Big "O" Amusements Feb 25 Zipper King 2
Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree... Feb 24 FBI Warning 1
Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW. Feb 24 Security warning 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC