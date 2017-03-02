Florida man who fought off alligator with golf club gets new set from Cleveland

A 75-year-old Florida man named Tony Aarts made news recently when he used his Cleveland Golf putter to fend off a 10-foot alligator as it dragged him into a pond by grabbing his right foot. After poking the gator in the eye with his club, Aarts walked away with only minor injuries after the attack at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.