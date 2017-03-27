Financial literacy could be requirement for high school kids
Financial literacy could be requirement for high school kids - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Bills currently filed in both the state House and Senate would make financial literacy classes a requirement for high school graduation. This month, the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Pre-K-12 Education unanimously approved SB 392 , after being unanimously approved in the Education Subcommittee.
