Financial literacy could be requireme...

Financial literacy could be requirement for high school kids

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Financial literacy could be requirement for high school kids - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Bills currently filed in both the state House and Senate would make financial literacy classes a requirement for high school graduation. This month, the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Pre-K-12 Education unanimously approved SB 392 , after being unanimously approved in the Education Subcommittee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH 6 hr Drive right or go... 1
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 18 hr Jeff Mathews 18
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Fri Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC