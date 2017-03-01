Cruise-in returns to Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers
It has been a welcome sight to see hundreds of cars cram into the parking lot at the Merchants Crossing Shopping Center on Monday nights once again. After spending almost a year at the Shell Factory, the Monday night Cruise-in has returned to Merchants Crossing, and it didn't take long for the old and new classic cars and hot rods to return at the same level they were in previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Tue
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Tue
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Feb 24
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC