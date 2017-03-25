Crews contain North Fort Myers brush fire
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Crews contained a 4-acre brush fire that ignited east of Interstate 75 off of Bayshore Road near Pritchett Parkway and Wells Road in North Fort Myers, according to fire officials.
