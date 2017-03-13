Car break-in sparks manhunt in N. Fort Myers
A North Fort Myers woman says she was startled out of bed on Wednesday morning after a family member found someone rummaging through her car. It happened around 2:30 outside of her home near Hart Drive and Cantor Lane in the Suncoast Estates neighborhood.
