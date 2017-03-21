Cape streetscape project aims to slow...

Cape streetscape project aims to slow speeders

7 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The proposed SE 47th Terrace project is costing about $8.5 million and would include improving sidewalks, paved walkways, and potentially eliminating some street parking. The project would also include a "traffic calming policy," which would include raising intersections and putting a roundabout at the intersection of SE 47th Terrace and Vincennes Boulevard.

