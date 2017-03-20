Byron Stout's Fish Finder: March 17th
When it wasn't blowing, some anglers made spectacular catches way offshore, in depths out to 138 feet . Snook action picked up for the second week of the spring season, with a few oversize lunkers released as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Sun
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Sat
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Sat
|Ice Man
|1
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Hunter02
|3
|The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul...
|Mar 18
|Ice Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC