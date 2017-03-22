Australian teen mauled by crocodile j...

Australian teen mauled by crocodile jumped into river to impress girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC2 News

An Australian teen who was attacked by a crocodile on a dare said it was "worth it" to win a date with a British tourist. According to 9News, Lee De Paauw was drinking cups of goon with friends when he deliberately jumped into the Johnstone River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 9 hr Bar man 1
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Tue Ice Man 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Mar 19 clyde 3
my sons dad (Mar '12) Mar 19 Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Mar 18 Trumpette 6
Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16) Mar 18 Trumpette 8
News Southwest Florida Reading Festival Mar 18 Ice Man 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC