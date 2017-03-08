Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar r...

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar raises over $58,000 for USMC's Toys for Tots

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Marc Prince , director of operations for Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, recently presented a check for $58,811 to Chief Warrant Officer A.T. Wilson, of the U.S. Marines Corps in support of its Toys for Tots program. The funds were raised during Applebee's annual Breakfast with Santa events held in Florida and Georgia, in which 100 percent of the proceeds benefitted underprivileged children in local communities during the holiday season.

North Fort Myers, FL

