75-year-old man injured in North Fort Myers crash
A North Fort Myers man was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on Orange Grove Boulevard early Tuesday. Troopers say George Spadaro was heading north near the intersection of Vinsetta Avenue when he had a medical issue, driving his Hyundai SUV into a utility pole before slamming into a tree.
