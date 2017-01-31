Thousands Converge on 32nd Fort Myers Show
Whether you were there for a little popup trailer or to check out those $600,000 motor coaches, there was something for everyone at every age at the 32nd annual Fort Myers RV Show at the Lee Civic Center this weekend. The North Fort Myers Neighbor reported that up to 15,000 people showed up over the four-day event, which saw great weather the first two days and a bit of a chill the last two.
