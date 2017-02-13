Suspect still sought in North Fort My...

Suspect still sought in North Fort Myers 7-Eleven robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: NBC2 News

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Friday that deputies are still looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in December and was shot at by a deputy. The robbery happened in the early hours of December 8 at the 7-Eleven at the corner of North Cleveland Avenue and Littleton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 23 hr Party man 11
Trump is Totally Unqualified Sun thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC