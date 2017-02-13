Suspect still sought in North Fort Myers 7-Eleven robbery
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Friday that deputies are still looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in December and was shot at by a deputy. The robbery happened in the early hours of December 8 at the 7-Eleven at the corner of North Cleveland Avenue and Littleton Road.
