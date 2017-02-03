Signing Day Surprise: Wilson's Commit...

Signing Day Surprise: Wilson's Commitment Caps Stellar #Tribe17

Wednesday Feb 1

Marvin Wilson, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle recruit, No. 4 overall prospect and one of the very last players to announce his school of choice on Wednesday, sent a wave of cheering and applause throughout FSU's Moore Athletic Center when he announced on live television that he would be attending Florida State.

North Fort Myers, FL

