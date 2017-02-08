Sewage cleanup done in North Fort Myers

Sewage cleanup done in North Fort Myers

Eighty thousand gallons of raw sewage spilled into Powell Creek off Laurel Drive after a pumping station belonging to Florida Governmental Utility Authority failed.

