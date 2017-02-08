Sewage cleanup done in North Fort Myers
Eighty thousand gallons of raw sewage spilled into Powell Creek off Laurel Drive after a pumping station belonging to Florida Governmental Utility Authority failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|1 hr
|Peter Cheeks
|9
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|18 hr
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Schooner
|42
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC