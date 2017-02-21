Phase V Opened a New Warehouse
Located at 7920 Interstate Court, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 the new warehouse replaces the previous warehouse and offers more space and docks allowing for better movement of goods in and out. As a third-party logistics and fulfillment company that works with a large variety of clientele, Phase V is well-versed in lot tracking and inventory control with sound methods for tracking every single item in their warehouse.
