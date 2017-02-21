NBC2 Investigation: Is farm-to-table really from the farm?

Southwest Florida restaurants are jumping on the newest menu trend of farm to table, but how do you know what you're getting is really fresh and local? Chances are you've seen a menu promising its part in this farm-to-table social movement, a way for you to know where your food came from. How do you know if you're actually getting what's advertised? That your farm-fresh ingredients weren't actually shipped in from other parts of the country? From chickens to cows to pigs, even a full garden, Rose O'Dell King's Rosy Tomorrow's Heritage Farm spans 100 acres in North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.