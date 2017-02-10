Man charged with stealing checks from resident's mailbox
A North Fort Myers man has been charged in connection with a case of checks stolen from the mailbox of a home late last year. An anonymous tip led detectives to Steven Roth, who was already in jail on unrelated charges after being arrested in early February.
