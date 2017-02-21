Lee County mulls new link between U.S. 41, Business 41
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee County commissioners are considering the construction of a new road linking U.S. 41 and Business 41 close to the Caloosahatchee River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|6 hr
|Security warning
|1
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|9 hr
|John Tiki
|3
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|9 hr
|Rock O Plane man
|1
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|23 hr
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Thu
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 22
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Feb 20
|Pam Warren
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC